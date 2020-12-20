0

I have a SEP-IRA from my consulting years, many years ago (I haven't contributed to it in years but it does have a balance).

I wanted to setup a backdoor Roth IRA conversion by creating Traditional IRA and Roth IRA accounts, transferring the $6k max to the traditional, and then doing the backdoor conversion to the Roth IRA. I've gotten as far as putting the $6k into the traditional IRA and I saw this article:

https://www.physicianonfire.com/backdoor/

It claims:

..there exists one important prerequisite to be able to properly execute the backdoor Roth.

You cannot have tax-deferred money in an IRA in your name.

That includes traditional IRA, SEP IRA, and SIMPLE IRA

So now I'm worried that I'm doing it wrong, since I have funds in the SEP-IRA (more than the 6k). Is this issue only if I've made contributions to the SEP-IRA this year?

If that's a problem, is it too late to perhaps roll the SEP-IRA into my 401k? Or if I can't do that and it's impossible for me to do a backdoor Roth, how do I back out of all of this? Can I just return the money from the traditional IRA back to my bank and simply do no IRA contributions this year?

