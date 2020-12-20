My colleague is on an online betting winning streak, he is so successful, his winnings are being limited by the betting app he's using. He offered for me to open an account in that betting app (I provide my ss# and bank account) he will give me money to transfer it to that betting app. Up to this point I'm not risking anything. Let's say that he actually wins 100k. The standard federal tax on it is 24% + 5% state. So to round it up it's 30%. At the end I will keep the 30k to pay for the taxes and we split 50/50 the rest of the money. On surface this looks ok. Taxes would be pay in full, no harm no foul... would you do it?