My colleague is on an online betting winning streak, he is so successful, his winnings are being limited by the betting app he's using. He offered for me to open an account in that betting app (I provide my ss# and bank account) he will give me money to transfer it to that betting app. Up to this point I'm not risking anything. Let's say that he actually wins 100k. The standard federal tax on it is 24% + 5% state. So to round it up it's 30%. At the end I will keep the 30k to pay for the taxes and we split 50/50 the rest of the money. On surface this looks ok. Taxes would be pay in full, no harm no foul... would you do it?
- And when he starts losing? Because eventually the house always wins.
- Unless you and he form a legal partnership, he'll have to file a Form 709 because he gifted you $85K above the $15K threshold, and then you gifting him $35K above the threshold (which requires you to file a Form 709 saying how much you "gave" him.)
- The scheme definitely breaks the site's TOS, so if they twig to what's going on, they might -- at best -- seize all the winnings. At worst, seize everything.
Bottom line: there's got to be some form of fraud involved, even if you're paying the taxes, and we can't encourage fraud on this site.
No fraud on my side. 1. I was thinking that if he will lose, that's not my money anyway, so I'm not losing anything. 2. He would actually gift me 10k to open the account, and then I would have to "gift" him half of the winnings. Thank you for the answer. I don't think I want to complicate my life by dealing with IRS. – hod 10 mins ago
@hod if you don't want to complicate your life, stay away from this. Remember: friends and money are like oil and water. – RonJohn 4 mins ago