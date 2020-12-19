1

All numbers are in USD and my tax situation pertains to US taxes.

I am at a crossroads and am seeking help. I am a single man who has always made a good living and generally enjoy my life as I please. I work hard and this year has brought me a nice promotion at work. I've always had a good salary and, because of the promotion, this year my salary will climb by about 25%. If it helps, lets say my salary will be in the range of $200k for 2021

Because I've made a good living, my concern in life has usually been taxes. I don't own a home, not married, don't have kids so I'm basically in the worst possible tax situation with no write-offs.

I know the next step most people would suggest is to buy a home. And while that would help my tax situation, it also brings on more headaches and fees. For example, my current housing expense is an insanely low $725/month and any home purchase would significantly increase that. A home that I have considered is beautiful and I would love to live there but the mortgage (after all fees and stuff) would be about $3,000/month - a 4x increase of my current number!

I should also add that I like being out doing things, taking trips or playing golf, etc. I don't see myself as the kind of person spending the weekend "working on the house" or things like that. Plus, as I said, I'm single. The house I mentioned above is 1800 sq. feet, which is too much space for a single person and that applies to most nice homes out there.

EDIT: I forgot to mention that because of rules at my work, I am limited in my investing options. I would like to try my hand at day trading or something like that, but it's prohibited for someone in my position. I make 401k contributions for the IRS max amount every year, but that's the extent of my investing activities.

So, what are the alternatives to home ownership? How can I create a better tax situation for myself? Is the answer to start a business? Or should I really be buying a home?

  • You can slice and dice this any number of ways. Keeping it very simple, $725 a month is rather attractive versus $3,000 a month mortgage and it provides a wonderful opportunity to save and invest, likely enabling you to retire young, if so inclined, unless you piss it away on the good life NOW. A wife and children in the future might change this dramatically but I'll leave those explanations to the domesticateds. – Bob Baerker 49 mins ago
  • @BobBaerker I said I was high income, not young :) I don't see a wife and kids in the picture in the future. – PropositionJoe 42 mins ago
  • That detail sharply reduces the probability that you're living in mommy's basement ;->) – Bob Baerker 35 mins ago
  • Buy a house if you want to buy a house. (After the divorce, I sold the house and am happily living in an apartment because that's where I want to live. Just as importantly, it's smaller.) – RonJohn 19 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Yes, I realize that but there's tax benefits for home ownership. That's a big part of my question. – PropositionJoe 16 mins ago
Home ownership isn't that great of a deal in some cases; there are calculators that can indicate if owning or renting is a better deal, but I think I know what they would tell you. And, as you noted, being on the hook to maintain a house isn't a great use of your time either. I think you already realize that home ownership isn't a great fit. (As a side note, many people would want a good house if they're owning, but are alright with a somewhat poor quality apartment if they're renting; consider if, say, a lower-price condo would be a better fit for you.)

So, where does that leave you? At that income, most tax-advantaged investments are not available, (maybe some kind of health savings account, but I suspect you're ineligible for those) and I don't think there's any good way to improve your tax situation. So, just dump money into a regular index fund or the like.

