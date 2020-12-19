Here is the math . I am trying to solve this math, but I didn't get any idea of how to solve this math?

Mr. Aloneman started his own service farm on January 15, 2019. Pass the Journal Entries for the following Events:

March 15 Capital Invested by Mr. Aloneman $100,000.

March 18 Advertising expense incurred but not paid in cash $18,000.

March 18 Purchase of Business equipment $110,000. $10,000 paid in cash and the rest of the the amount payable in 15 days.

March 19 Withdraw by owner $1000.

March 22 Received revenue in cash $11,000.

March 23 Salary payable $90.

March 25 Revenue earned but not received in cash $17,000.

March 29 Payment to the creditor for March 18 transaction.

March 30 Purchase of supplies $250 in cash.

March 30 Revenue received for March 25 transaction.