I have read rules of the thumb on [sources] that may say things like "don't put more than 20% of your holdings into one stock", etc etc... Is there a similar safe-side rule of thumb for margin percentage? As a percentage of total liquid holdings, percentage of equity in single stock, etc?... Outside of the legally required values, of course. 10% of liquid holdings seems somewhat reasonable to me (25 y/o), but I am wondering what conventional wisdom says about.

Assume financial stability: No high interest loans (credit cards, student loans, etc...), sufficiently large rainy-day fund in a savings account, steady income, low debt-income ratio, etc...

Edit: Purpose of margin is to increase existing position in long term speculative growth stocks in a conventional brokerage (ie not for retirement, soon-to-come major purchases, child education, etc...)