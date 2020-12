Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 2 mins ago. Improve this question

On Yahoo Finance, you don't seem to be able to get any data earlier than from January second 1962, and from Google Finance December nineteenth 1980. However, General Electric has been on the stock market since at least 1896 so there has to be more than this. How can I see a company's entire historical stock data? Can I get that data for free somehow or do I have to pay for it?