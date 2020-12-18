I had $500 sitting in a TIAA-CREF account from over a decade ago. They liquidated all they're older assets under $5K and mailed me a check for $400, deducting 20% for federal income tax.

Can I roll this over into an IRA account I have with Vanguard? I think the way to do this is to just add the $500 as a direct bank transfer. Is that right, or do I have to do a proper roll-over? If so ... how?

In any case, how do I recover the $100 in federal income tax? I assume I have to work some CPA wizardry when I file 2020 taxes, but I'm not sure how to do this. Can somebody please point me to the appropriate resources?