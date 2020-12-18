I have an online clothes webshop on Aliexpress.

Recently I have been approached by a buyer on Aliexpress who only wants to buy the goods directly and through (international) Bank Transfer. The buyer claims he will do a bank transfer to me and that I can send the goods afterwards. He only needs a proof of payment from me.

Now I have read a lot about scams on this website and I start being worried. Is there a way that she can do a bank transfer and then cancel the transfer after I have sent the goods? If this is a kind of Scam, how do I make sure this is a real deal?

This buyer also looks legit on Aliexpress (diamond buyer)