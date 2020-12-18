Depending on country, some residences are restricted from being rented out (HOA, local bylaws, zoning). Since it is the real estate agents job to match a buyer with a house, this is important information for them to consider.

It may also make a difference for financing, which can cause a seller to look at other offers more favorably (this is why cash is king, it doesn't depend on mortgage approval). Banks typically want to see more upfront equity and offer worse interest rates for mortgages on rental units.