I have searched for this question for a while but could not find the answer.

What I know is equity ETFs distribute the dividends that are from invested companies as follows.

Microsoft dividends -> SPY -> investors.

In this situation, when we get dividends from SPY, we need to pay tax.

My question is, does SPY pays additional tax when getting dividends from Microsoft?

If this is correct, it seems like the double-taxation.

