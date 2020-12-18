1

Let's say I have an asset that I created, such as a music copyright. Each year it yields some royalties. Maybe year 1 it's $1000, year 2, $1200, year 3, $600. If I wanted to sell it, how much should I sell it for?

If it was yielding a consistent $1000 every year, then assuming a 5% discount rate, I guess it would be worth $20,000. But what if I have 10 years of data showing the rate to be trending downwards (or upwards)? How would I calculate that? Is there a general formula for this? Is the NPV what I'm looking for? Thanks!

