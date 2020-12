For a small streamer is there any way without having the need of opening a company to be able to receive money without disclosing their personal information like name and address?

I know some other topics about this, but this is more specific and not target at PayPal but rather any services that would allow for such.

With PayPal it would be possible if you have premium, however that option does not exist in every Country, so I was looking for a more generic solution if one exists.