Can you please help me understand what is happening here. This is my first options trade. The stock is currently selling at $1510.

I bought a 1480/1500 spread with Jan 15 exp. Yet it shows a loss everyday.the trade

  • The price quote of 45.00 for the 1480 call is clearly wrong. The last trade for the 1480 call in Toronto is recorded at 96.90. The last trade for the 1500 is 86.65. See TMX Money. – user41790 35 mins ago
  • One of the two options quotes is definitely bad or stale data. Check the prices during real time. – Bob Baerker 30 mins ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because we've been getting a lot of "mysterious" options questions lately that can all be explained by stale quotes – 0xFEE1DEAD 15 mins ago

