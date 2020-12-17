The volume of the day including pre and post: ~122M

The volume in that 5 sec encompassed 17/122M= 14% of the trading volume of the day.

Can anyone try to explain this phenomenon?

Some possibilities I think of:

Day traders taking profits Hedge funds adjusting positions but don't want to plummet the price Unheard of ETFs emulating the closing price

None of these fully explain it, because why would they intentionally wait till the market close to start/close positions when they might run into the risk of lower liquidity, higher price volatility?

Updated: I checked with the tape and it was due to one single transaction (the time is in PT, NOT ET):