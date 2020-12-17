2

This is the Option Chart for TSLA JUNE 18 2021 $1050 CALL. It was bought for $47.50 per option. The underlying price was $645 when it was bought. Now after 8 days, the option value is $33.25. The underlying price of the stock is the same as 8 days ago which is $645.

I don't understand why the Implied Volatility has gone down so much which might have happened here. Is the volume low or PUT options for the same expiration are increasing causing this drop?

What should happen for the IV to go high? There is no guarantee that the price of the option to go higher even if the stock price reaches $800 or $1000.

Any help to understand what is happening here is appreciated.

  • Why does any stock sometimes trade wildly up or down even though "nothing changed" that week? – Kaz 35 mins ago
8 days ago, With TSLA at $645 and the 6/21 $1050 call at $47.50, your call's IV was 77.05%.

Today, with TSLA at $645 and the 6/21 $1050 call at $33.25, the IV is 68.95%.

IV fluctuates daily based on news as well as general market conditions. In this case, IV contracted over the past 8 days and therefore so did option premium. You can see a graph of the average implied volatility demonstrating this at Ivolatility (free sign up).

There is quite a degree of latitude for market makers to play pricing games in less liquid markets.

The options pricing formulas are a shared reference value, with IV really being closer to a "remainder" in a math formula, used to explain the unexplainable.

The reality is that the market - which includes market makers - simply decide to trade at a certain price. If someone would sell that contract for 90% less and someone would buy that contract for 90% less, that trade of $3 would appear on the chart. If its a good deal then you can consider being the person to buy that contract and sell it at its proper price.

  • I don't follow your points. The market is an auction. Every security that trades is based on where the market, including market makers decide to trade at (price). However, if you're implying that they are controlling the price, that's not true. Anyone submitting an order at a better price becomes and determines the market on that side. And the $3 trade? The NBBO quote right now is $36.90 x $37.70. No one is going to be able to buy or sell it for $3. – Bob Baerker 45 mins ago

