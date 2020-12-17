I want to start investing in Bitcoins (but the question applies to other assets as well) using a simple dollar cost average strategy. What I do not understand about this strategy is how and when I should sell my asset. Suppose I invest 50$/month every month, at which point I should make a sale and how much quantity I should sell? Note that I consider this a short-medium term investment of 1-2 years and the goal of the sale operation would be to make as much profit as possible.

Note that a related question is here. However, the OP there was asking if there exists a selling dollar cost average strategy. My question, instead, is more general, as I am fine with any selling strategy, but I just want to understand at which point I should start selling.