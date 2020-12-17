2

I want to start investing in Bitcoins (but the question applies to other assets as well) using a simple dollar cost average strategy. What I do not understand about this strategy is how and when I should sell my asset. Suppose I invest 50$/month every month, at which point I should make a sale and how much quantity I should sell? Note that I consider this a short-medium term investment of 1-2 years and the goal of the sale operation would be to make as much profit as possible.

Note that a related question is here. However, the OP there was asking if there exists a selling dollar cost average strategy. My question, instead, is more general, as I am fine with any selling strategy, but I just want to understand at which point I should start selling.

  • 1
    This question does not seem to have any direct relevant to bitcoins, because it applies to all investment strategies. – RonJohn 22 mins ago
  • Do you see yourself as a short, medium or long term investor (and what do they mean to you wrt bitcoin)? – RonJohn 20 mins ago
  • Don't you sell when you see a need to sell? – RonJohn 19 mins ago
  • 1
    So, you're speculating? – RonJohn 15 mins ago
  • 1
    what you're doing is trading. there is absolutely no way to avoid loss in trading. – Fattie 9 mins ago
-1

What I do not understand about this strategy is how and when I should sell my asset.

That's because "dollar cost averaging" is one of the silliest concepts in "investing".

Note that

  1. "dollar cost averaging" does not attempt to, and has no connection in any way, to guidance on "when to sell"

  2. "dollar cost averaging" is completely stupid. in as much as it means anything, it means nothing more than "I kept buying the same thing" or "I am on a real loser, but I can use the phrase 'dollar cost averaging' to sort of make me feel better"

Again, very simply, "dollar cost averaging" (setting aside that it is, anyway, a completely silly phrase/concept) has utterly no connection, in any way, to your question "decide when to sell".

  • Everyone who has 401(k) deductions performs dollar cost averaging. – RonJohn 8 mins ago

