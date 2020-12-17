I have been wondering if the replacing the individual income tax with a square footage property tax would make for a better tax system. I think that it would be a much simpler way of paying taxes in America.

Everybody in America would be taxed based only on the square footage of all the personal property(ies) that they own. (The people who own brick and mortar businesses would still need to pay a business property tax and other business taxes in addition to their personal property square footage tax.)

The market value of the individual's personal property(ies) would not be part of the tax equation, a person will only pay taxes based on the total square footage of all the personal properties that they own, such as homes, condominiums, apartments, boats, timeshares, etc.

So, say for example that an individual owns three homes, two condominiums, and a yacht, and the total square footage of all these properties is 35,000 square feet. He/she then pays X amounts of dollars for each square foot of these properties. An individual who owns a 1500 square foot home pays X amount of dollars for each square foot of this property. For people living in an apartment, although they don't own the apartment, they would still need to pay taxes based on the square footage of their apartment.

How much everyone pays for each square foot of personal property(ies) that they own would be set by their state and/or by the federal government.

Should the individual income tax be replaced with a square footage property tax?