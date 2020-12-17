I am planning to invest in Vanguard Index Funds while living/working in Germany, but only interested in specific ones (see below). But I cannot seem to find them via brokers that I usually do my tradings with, namely DKB, ING-Diba. I am currently looking at (as examples):
- Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX)
- Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT)
- etc.
Also checked a few others like Consorsbank that was recommended by a friend due to low fees, also they are not available. eToro seems to offer some of these funds, but I have never traded at eToro, and STILL missing somes like VTSAX I am interested in!
Questions:
- Curious to know why is that? Still surprised to see banks like DKB are missing a large number of these matching index funds (perhaps there is a regularity reason!!) Aren't those funds regulated to be traded in EU (Germany)? Or maybe there are ways that I failed to find them there?
- How about a reliable broker that offers most of Vanguard Index Funds to be traded within Germany? Any experience trading at eToro? I'm personally hesitant to use such platforms due to security reasons (say I am old-fashion or too conservative).