I am planning to invest in Vanguard Index Funds while living/working in Germany, but only interested in specific ones (see below). But I cannot seem to find them via brokers that I usually do my tradings with, namely DKB, ING-Diba. I am currently looking at (as examples):

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX)

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT)

etc.

Also checked a few others like Consorsbank that was recommended by a friend due to low fees, also they are not available. eToro seems to offer some of these funds, but I have never traded at eToro, and STILL missing somes like VTSAX I am interested in!

Questions: