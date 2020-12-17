Looking at a SEC Form 4's Table I (mirror):

I see that many transactions were made 2020-12-14, and they were grouped into 2 rows in the table (according to the documents, the first row corresponds to shares that were "sold in multiple transactions at price ranging from $26.38 to $27.38" and the second row corresponds to shares that were "sold in multiple transactions at price ranging from $27.39 to $27.78").

I wonder whether the reporting person on a SEC Form 4 (mirror) can choose to break down the stock transactions (Table I) whichever way they want, do they have to some rules? E.g., if the reporting person made 2 transactions on the same day but x hours apart and/or with the price/stoch difference of y USD, can they still report it as 1 transaction?

I'm guessing that one cannot group transactions from different date into one row, but I wonder whether there are other reporting rules.