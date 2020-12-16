Like hundreds of others, I lost my house (primary residence) during the Oregon wildfires in September. I had purchased it just two years ago, so still have ~$210,000 on the mortgage.

My homeowners insurance is good and when it processes, I'll have enough to pay off the loan and have a hefty down payment for another house. It'll come through before the end of the year, but I won't be buying a house until next spring. Insurance is also paying for temporary housing and other necessary accommodations.

In addition, during the disaster people have donated thousands of dollars in cash and goods to me and my family... some of it without receipts or precise record-keeping.

So... I've always filed my own taxes, but this may be out of my league. Do I need to track insurance compensation as income, and claim the destroyed dwelling as a loss? Do I need to precisely account for donations? Or do I just need to throw up my hands and get a professional?

My primary question, not having ever gone through something like this before: Does this situation massively complicate federal tax returns, or is it still something that can be handled by a layman with off-the-shelf tax preparation software?