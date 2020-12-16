1

The question is relate to If a stock doesn't pay dividends, then why is the stock worth anything?

And I have something what to add to know more about it.

As a baseline, I should state that I understand that buy stock of a company, I can own one fraction of the company, and can make money if somebody want to buy it with higher price.

But my question is below:

  1. As a small investor, just own less than millions of company, my right was already represent by some big investor, of course I cannot find out which part of the company really belongs to me.
  2. While the company became big, return to 1, I still cannot get any part of the company.
  3. If the company will never pay dividend, the only time I can take part of the company back is while the company go to bankruptcy, maybe can get hundred of stock value or even zero from the company.

So on the earth, what do we really can get from the company if it never pay dividend? Maybe just confidence that the company will go bigger which technically not link to small investor.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Justin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    I tried to clarify the question some through copy editing, but it's still Really Confusing. (No matter how many shares you own, when the company does not pay a dividend, you get "something" by buying shares at a lower price than what you sell them at...) – RonJohn 28 mins ago
  • 1
    I think the answer is still found in the answer you linked, just not as explicitly - the hope is that someone buys your share for a higher price because eventually they will get a dividend, or the company will get bought or otherwise liquidated. – D Stanley 26 mins ago
  • what do you mean by "technically not link to small investor"? Even .000001% of a company doubles if the value of the company doubles.. – D Stanley 25 mins ago
  • You get the chance to sell it to someone who wants to acquire 100% of the company, in the future. They can't get 100% without buying your piece. – user253751 24 mins ago
  • What do you really get if you buy buy a stock of a company which PAYS a dividend? If received in a non sheltered account, you get to pay taxes on your dividend, assuming that you make enough to owe taxes. While taxed as income, dividends are not true income. They produce ZERO total return. Read this. – Bob Baerker 21 mins ago
0

Basically, by owning that share, corporate law protects the fact that you own the stated % value of the equity of a company.

Companies decide whether to pay dividends, basically, on what the shareholders want. This means that, basically, if the company has profitable projects that it could use its cash on, it won't pay out dividends, and instead it will invest in itself. If a company has excess cash, it will often pay it out as dividends. As a tiny investor, your vote on the Board of Director selection is meaningless, but corporate law protects you from being cheated out of value by the bigger shareholders, so as long as nothing fishy is going on, that means you can basically 'trust' that the company is being run with the best interests of the shareholders (including you) at heart.

So if a company isn't paying dividends, there is a reason. Maybe it is a junior mining company, and won't pay dividends until it strikes copper at a minesite, and can comfortably produce it without massive capital investment.

Why your share holds value is that under corporate law you own a % of the company. You can't walk up to the gates and point out the door you bought with your $100, but if money goes out to shareholders, you will get a piece of it. This could be from future dividends when the company is ready to pay them, or it could be from bankruptcy (probably you won't get much in this case), or if it gets bought out by a larger company (you would get a cash payout or shares in the larger company, depending on the terms of the agreement), or even under liquidation by choice (which is somewhat common for small private companies, but pretty rare for public companies).

In the meantime, if you have the ability to sell your shares in the company through a public stock exchange, you can 'cash out' your value before that future dividend-type payment occurs. This only has value because of the above - basically someone down the line is getting a cash payment from the company itself, and trust in that fact allows the shares to get traded, even by people who might only buy and sell the shares over the course of a day. Be warned - if a company performs poorly, its stock price will drop, so this is not a guarantee that you will get a profit, or even that you will get any money back.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Justin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.