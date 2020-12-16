Basically, by owning that share, corporate law protects the fact that you own the stated % value of the equity of a company.

Companies decide whether to pay dividends, basically, on what the shareholders want. This means that, basically, if the company has profitable projects that it could use its cash on, it won't pay out dividends, and instead it will invest in itself. If a company has excess cash, it will often pay it out as dividends. As a tiny investor, your vote on the Board of Director selection is meaningless, but corporate law protects you from being cheated out of value by the bigger shareholders, so as long as nothing fishy is going on, that means you can basically 'trust' that the company is being run with the best interests of the shareholders (including you) at heart.

So if a company isn't paying dividends, there is a reason. Maybe it is a junior mining company, and won't pay dividends until it strikes copper at a minesite, and can comfortably produce it without massive capital investment.

Why your share holds value is that under corporate law you own a % of the company. You can't walk up to the gates and point out the door you bought with your $100, but if money goes out to shareholders, you will get a piece of it. This could be from future dividends when the company is ready to pay them, or it could be from bankruptcy (probably you won't get much in this case), or if it gets bought out by a larger company (you would get a cash payout or shares in the larger company, depending on the terms of the agreement), or even under liquidation by choice (which is somewhat common for small private companies, but pretty rare for public companies).

In the meantime, if you have the ability to sell your shares in the company through a public stock exchange, you can 'cash out' your value before that future dividend-type payment occurs. This only has value because of the above - basically someone down the line is getting a cash payment from the company itself, and trust in that fact allows the shares to get traded, even by people who might only buy and sell the shares over the course of a day. Be warned - if a company performs poorly, its stock price will drop, so this is not a guarantee that you will get a profit, or even that you will get any money back.