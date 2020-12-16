A Good 'Til Cancelled (GTC) order remains on the order book until completely executed, canceled or when the security (such as an option) expires.

If you place a limit order at the same price for the same execution (both buying or both selling) then the GTC takes precedence. However, if the GTC order has attached conditions then it's possible that your order could be filled first. For example, you are next in line on the order book and the GTC order is AON (all or none) and your order is for a smaller amount of shares than the GTC order.