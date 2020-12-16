We all want to buy lower and sell higher on the stock. But sometimes, particularly in the aftermarket and pre-market time, even though there is no special news on that stock, we still can see a crazy highest price or lowest price is drawn on a candlestick. I understand the lowest price might be real because everybody tends to buy lower. But how the highest price can be true? Is it the real event somebody bought that stock at that high price? Any expert can explain this to me, please? thanks.