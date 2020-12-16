-1

I want to find some data on a fund, so I go to Morningstar, and I find a fund.

The problem is that the fund that I find on Morningstar isn't actually the fund. It's a fund share class. See the below list, where for the same fund (BlackRock, Global Funds - European Equity), I have multiple share classes.

This … is not what I want. I want the underlying fund. I don't care about each individual share class. That is, there is a single fund called BlackRock Global Funds European Equity. I want the information for that fund only: returns, size, holdings, etc.

The reason is quite obvious: each share class will have different fees, different sizes, different currencies, etc. I want to abstract away from that and just look at pure performance of the actual fund.

Can you do that in Morningstar?

