I do not understand the basics and every source online is just entering into a whole load of details without clarifying what is going on with my money.

The contract states that the company will match my pension contribution up to 5% of my basic salary, of £25.000 gross per annum, accruing from day to day, working a minimum of 37.5 hours per week.

All the calculators online are also very unclear to me regarding all these details. Can somebody shed some light over these matters for me please? I want to know:

How much do I pay into the pension fund?

How much is the employer paying as well?

What are my choices, what does up to 5% mean?

What are the conditions for me to get the money (when, after how much contribution)?

How does the whole scheme work? (with numbers and functions so I can fully understand)

What happens if I opt-out, what do I get, what are the advantages and disadvantages?

Firstly, you choose how much to pay in - typically 2% is the minimum, there's often no maximum. Then they match that amount, up to 5% - so if you put in 3%, they put in 3%, but if you put in 8%, they'll only put in 5%.

So if you choose 5%, you put in £104/month (5% of 1/12th of 25k), and they also put in $104, so you gain £208 each month.

This all gets invested by the pension fund, so hopefully grows that way too, although obviously it can also fall if the stocks and shares do badly.

You then get a choice in how to use it when you retire (I think the earliest you can take it is 10 years before your government pension age, but that may well change...), either buying an annuity, taking a lump sum, or a mixture - there are different tax implications, but chances are it'll change a lot by the time you retire.

