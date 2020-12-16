I do not understand the basics and every source online is just entering into a whole load of details without clarifying what is going on with my money.

The contract states that the company will match my pension contribution up to 5% of my basic salary, of £25.000 gross per annum, accruing from day to day, working a minimum of 37.5 hours per week.

All the calculators online are also very unclear to me regarding all these details. Can somebody shed some light over these matters for me please? I want to know:

How much do I pay into the pension fund?

How much is the employer paying as well?

What are my choices, what does up to 5% mean?

What are the conditions for me to get the money (when, after how much contribution)?

How does the whole scheme work? (with numbers and functions so I can fully understand)

What happens if I opt-out, what do I get, what are the advantages and disadvantages?