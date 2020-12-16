I've read several articles about asset managers/owners pledging to divest from fossil fuels. They seem to announce their intention and then proceed to divest over months or years.

Why do they proceed that way, instead of for instance selling the assets they own first? (the article I linked to above mentions that the Norwegian fund's announcement alone made their own assets drop in value)

My question is not about the morals of divestment, but rather about the market or legal mechanisms that make these large organizations proceed over long periods of time.