0

I leave in Europe, outside the euro zone. I have around £100K. How would I benefit more from the upcoming brexit deal: if I change it to US dollars or euro?

| |
New contributor
wojas is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

wojas is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.