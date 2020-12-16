You sure can, under 2 conditions:

One: You generally live a frutal live and naturally do not spend more than you can. I have seen people like that - any decent job means significant surplus.

Two: You earn REALLY good money and simply have no need for a budget. Unless you go really crazy, i.e. a monthly income of 20.000 USD (preferably with good raises every couple of month) will handle all your needs with plenty left over. Many star athletes are in this area while they work, except many go crazy on the spending side over time.

Normal people? Yeah, you better watch your expenses. This is like exercising - you need to do it, and whether you like it or not - the world does not care. "I can not see myself" is nothing more than showing a lack of discipline, and the result of those are never funny, but sadly all around to watch.