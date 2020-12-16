Spam doesn't necessarily increase profits. In fact, this article from The Atlantic says that all of the spammers in the world may only earn $200 million in profits. Spammers and bots aren't interested in selling you a quality product or service. Instead, it is sent by people who are looking to profit off of gullible people who will click the link and buy the product or service, which could turn out to be fake or nonexistent. This is why spam is often sent by people in foreign countries: if a consumer attempts to file a complaint, it will be nearly impossible to resolve if the spammer lives outside the country's jurisdiction. When big corporations send many unwanted emails, usually they are not trying to directly increase sales. Instead, they are trying to increase traffic to their website, which they hope in turn will lead consumers to buy something. They may attempt to get your attention with deals, but the hope is that you will find something on their website that you like enough to buy. It is a form of promotional marketing, which is often misused. According to the previous link, promotional marketing can work if it is done in a way that causes positive association with the marketer's brand. So the real reason why spam is so often sent is because instead of increasing profits, spammers are focused on trying to build their brand, but their lack of experience or poor execution results in a negative association with their brand. If done properly, promotional marketing can cause serious increases in website traffic, which can boost sales and brand image. However, it is often done poorly, which results in annoying spam emails and anger at certain brands for their constant flood of useless emails.