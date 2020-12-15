I am self employed. I recently shutdown my individual 401(K) plan at E*Trade. There was also a Roth 401(K) plan also. I am not sure if it is one plan or two.

I have been told by somebody at E*Trade that I should be reporting my contributions to the Roth 401(K) plan. He believes the correct form to use is form 5498 but he is not sure about the number. From what I see, that form is for IRA contributions not 401(K) contributions. Should I have been reporting my contributions to the Roth 401(K) each year and if so, how?

I use Turbo Tax to do my income tax every year.