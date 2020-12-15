I live in the US since november 2019 and have been an authorised user on my partner's credit card since then, which resulted in credit score 787. I opened my own bank account in October 2020 with Capital one, both checking and savings. I got a job a month ago and thought I would be able to get my own credit card at that point. So I applied for my first credit card with Capital One- I chose a card based on the credit score and I was denied. Reason was length of credit history and lack of experience with high line of credit. So I wanted to play safe and applied for a secured credit card with Discover and was denied again. At that point I became desperate. My credit score decreased to 777 (Vantage). That's still good, but what do I do now? How long should I wait before applying again? My employment started on 7th December 2020, so should I wait a certain period of time? Or after receiviing my first pay check? Any tips are welcome! I have read everything about credit cards and building of credit (nerdwallet etc), in the meantime I keep getting these emails telling me my credit score is very good, which makes me want my own card - I'm no crazy shopper, but want independence. Requesting my credit reports was a pain in the b*tt, because I havent lived in the US for 2 years, and the results are kinda vague to me... Please help!
-
1Secured cards should be easy to get. What reason did Discover give for the denial? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Don't panic. Credit card companies get very basic information about your credit and flood you with advertisements because studies show that people tend to get attached to their "first" card and hold on to it longer than any other. So everyone wants to be first in the door.
Be patient. You don't need a credit card for anything, despite what the marketers and "nerds" tell you. Yes it offers conveniences, most of which you can get from debit cards as well, and some modest rewards, but it's not something you need to move heaven and earth to get. Get a bank account, put your income there, and use a debit card so that you don't outspend your income.
Your credit score is good mostly because you haven't messed it up yet. It's not a status symbol; it's just a sign that you have been reported to pay your bills on time.
You'll have better chances of getting a card once you have income to prove that you can continue to pay bills going forward. There's not any compelling reason to rush and get a secured card or one that has fees of any kind. After you have some stable income history banks will continue to fawn over you if they think that you will get one of their cards. Their hope, of course, is that you'll overspend (like many people do), roll over your balance for a while, and pay them a lot in interest and fees. So long as you DON'T do that, your credit score will stay high and they'll keep coming after you.