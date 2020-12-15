I'm trying to find out if some indexes are calculated including dividends (specifically, S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX 30 and IBEX 35).
I have read here that
S&P 500 does include dividends. That would explain why it grows so much, compared to other indexes that don't include them.
On the other hand, for the case of FTSE 100, in this article I can read that it does include dividend yields:
The total return for the FTSE 100 includes the price return of index and also any dividends that companies listed on the FTSE 100 have paid out to investors over the period.
However, here I can read that it does not include dividend yields:
The FTSE 100 is back below the level it was in 1999. However, investors could still have achieved a positive return over the last 19 years had they opted to reinvest their dividends, Schroders’ calculations show.
- Which one is true?
- Where can I find an official source that reports the information I want?
- Could you tell me if DAX 30 and IBEX 35 include dividends in its value?
PD.: I always use Google Finance to display a market index value, so when I say 'the index value' I mean the actual value of the index reported by the above tool.