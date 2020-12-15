0

This is the scenario. Trader bought a CALL OPTION contract with a strike price of $150 of a stock XYZ that expires in a month. He paid $500 for the contract. After two days, the stock prices goes up to $160. But the trader sees that his contract values less than $500. Let us say it is $485.

What is causing the contract value going down from $500 to $485 even though the underlying stock price is going high from $150 to $160? My understanding is that Time Decay has not happened, so the Option Value should not go down $15 for the contract.

  • Usual answer here is underlying implied volatility has changed, which can often change the value of an option substantially more than a move in the actual stock price. – Philip 32 mins ago

