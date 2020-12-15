Given the very low interest rates, I was wondering under which conditions it is beneficial to invest in a second home (maybe with 20% equity) and pay back the loan primarily by the rental income, or, alternatively, pay off the first loan faster. Risks associated with buying a second home are of course that the value could decrease or the tenant does not pay the rent. However, by the leverage of the credit, also higher gains are possible and ideally the credit could be paid back primarily by the rental income. Clearly, in both cases, there should always be a financial reserve to cover unexpected costs. So basically my question is, which factors should I take into consideration regarding this decision? Is buying a second home before the first home is payed off generally regarded a bad idea?