The underlying question you are asking might be rephrased as:

Given that mortgage interest rates are currently very low, does it make sense to purchase more property than I normally would?

If you are planning on financing the property, then with all other things being equal, the answer is Yes.

However, all other things are never equal. In fact, there is a usually a direct correlation between interest rates, and buyer demand. The lower the rates, the higher the demand, which generally means property values increase. It's very possible that you will pay more for the same property when interest rates are low, which could be enough to undo any gains you make on the low cost of financing. So you still have to do all of your regular calculations to determine if purchasing property makes sense. Different markets are affected by buyer demand and increased purchase price in various ways, so include in your research the historical purchase and rental prices to make sure it still makes sense for now, as well as the projected future.