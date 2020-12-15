I've just begun investing in stocks. When I was checking the balance sheet of this company, different websites show different number of the Shareholders' Equity. To be specific, I was looking for the Shareholders' Equity of BE in Q3 of 2020. I found 2 different values from 4 websites.

While two of them show a value of nearly 43M:

https://www.chartmill.com/stock/quote/BE/financials/balance-sheet

https://www.macrotrends.net/stocks/charts/BE/bloom-energy/total-share-holder-equity

The other two show a value of nearly -22M:

https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/BE/financials/quarter/balance-sheet

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BE/balance-sheet?p=BE

Which value should I use to do my evaluation? And why are there differences between different websites?

Your time and kindness will be greatly appreciated.