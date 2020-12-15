I am refinancing a house and thought I will close last week of December, 2020.I met all requirements and has over $100,000 equity in the house, gave all initial required paper work. I have submitted the required two years of tax, including profit and loss for the two years 2018 and 2019. neither credit, income or bank account assets is a problem. The mortgage company(lender) called December 14, 2020, asking that I provide 2021 profit and loss because the loan will be closed in 2021 and my business may have been affected by Covid 19. The 2021 Profit and loss will be the third one since I have given them the 2018 and 2019 profit and loss. Why will I be required to give 2021 profit and loss that I have until April 15 to file by law? Can Lender deny refinancing if additional Profit and loss is not provided on time?