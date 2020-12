Given this setup:

Bob want to buy Share X of $100. Sue wants to sell that share for $120. Sarah wants to share her share for $130. All of them use the same market maker (eg: some brokerage website).

How does the market maker pair up the buyer and the seller? It could pair Bob and Sarah which would yield a lower spread (benefiting the buyer), or it could pair Bob and Sue which would yield a higher spread (benefiting the market maker).