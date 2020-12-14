0

I was wondering if when a company says it's EBIT(DA) margin was, say, 15%

  1. their R&D expenses (mostly thinking about wages here)
  2. investments in research or production infrastructure

have already been deducted?

Does it matter whether we're talking about EBIT or EBITDA here?

The background to my question is having been told by a company that their very ambitious EBITDA margin is owed to their need for investing into R&D which only makes sense to me if the answer to both the above questions were no.

Thanks, Damian

