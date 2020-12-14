I am 79 years old and this year might roll over money from a traditional IRA into a Roth account. (I have not done this before) Will I get taxed twice on the money, once for taking it out of the traditional IRA and once again for the pre tax requirement of putting it into the Roth. Also is this year different from any other years in respect to this because there is no RMD requirement for this year?
First: in case you don't know, in 2020 you do not have to take an RMD if you don't want to. So, consider whether you want to!
If you decide to do this, regardless, you're not taxed extra for putting something into a Roth account. See this Investopedia article covering the rollover from RMD to Roth concept for more details. Do make sure that you have the required earned income, and meet the other requirements.
But no, you would not pay more taxes from the rollover than you would just taking the money and spending it; you pay taxes once, but not more.