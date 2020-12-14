First: in case you don't know, in 2020 you do not have to take an RMD if you don't want to. So, consider whether you want to!

If you decide to do this, regardless, you're not taxed extra for putting something into a Roth account. See this Investopedia article covering the rollover from RMD to Roth concept for more details. Do make sure that you have the required earned income, and meet the other requirements.

But no, you would not pay more taxes from the rollover than you would just taking the money and spending it; you pay taxes once, but not more.