So I have a potential sugar daddy and he is asking me for my bank account number and routing number so he can deposit money into my account every week is that safe or is this a scam. Emergency pls answer quickly and real answers only
No, it is not safe, and is certainly a scam. Search "Sugar Daddy" on this site and you will find plenty of examples of people asking the same question. – spuck 8 mins ago
No it is absolutely a scam. Search this site for "Sugar daddy" and see how badly this can go.
There are numerous safer ways to transfer money like Venmo,cash or checks or just about anything where you don't have to give them access to your banking info. But don't bother, they aren't really wanting to pay you. They are trying to steal your money.