Power SIP dynamically shifts the SIP investment value to Equity & Debt every month. It uses the Market Cap to GDP valuation model to determine Equity-Debt allocation every month. Power SIP invests higher into the equity funds when markets correct or turn cheap and invests less into equity funds when markets turn expensive (by temporarily parking the allocation in debt).

What brings more Power to this SIP is its unique feature of shifting the debt allocation to equity during times of extreme cheap valuation in the Equity Market.

In fact, the monthly equity investments can go up to 300% of SIP value during inexpensive markets, by shifting excess money required from debt to equity.