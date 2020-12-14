The main highlight of an index fund is that it does not need to be managed. It is very easy to pick stocks after they have grown but impossible to know what will happen in the future. Who is the next Apple? Will Apple continue to beat the S&P?

A big question is you have to decide what are your goals for investing. For many, it is to fund a nice retirement at an older age and provide an advancement for their children by helping with education and an inheritance. For those index funds serve very well, but your goals may be very different.

The key to answering your question is looking at mutual funds run by professional managers. Once fees are included, they rarely beat the S&P 500 over the long haul. Perhaps you can do better, perhaps not.

Personally I do own some single stocks, but not many. I do own some actively managed funds, but not many. The bulk of my investments are in boring old low cost index funds. There is a lot gained by not having to do much to manage one's investments. The time spent either focusing on one's career or at leisure is worth something and perhaps more profitable.

So what is a more profitable activity? Actively managing one's funds or working more/concentrating on ones career? For investors, just starting out, the career choice is a better one.

Say a person has 10K to invest. If they can beat the S&P by 10%, they will earn an extra $1,000. Pretty good. But would they be better served advancing their career?