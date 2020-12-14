is it better for the tenant to take care of the plumber bill or call the landlord?

Depends. Tell me how you take care of the damage that you may have caused that are not part of your rented property (i.e. damage to the fall drain when you rent an appartment in the 6th floor). Also the landlord has a right for a professional repair - so "taking care yourself" may end up with an invoice from the landlord if you do it yourself and it is not done to professional standards.

Would this be good grounds for a rental raise in the future if calling the landlord?

No. Because the renter has to pay damage caused by abuse/gross neglect. To 100% on top of the rent. There is no damage left to justify a raise in rent. That said, not every country has sane laws, and if you are totally free to renegotiate rent, i.e. after a year, the landlord can do what he wants.