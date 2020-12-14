Say a tenant accidentally flushed a hard object down the toilet, is it better for the tenant to take care of the plumber bill or call the landlord? Would this be good grounds for a rental raise in the future if calling the landlord?
7What is your location? In some places there are laws that dictate what tenants are responsible for and for what they need to pay. – SZCZERZO KŁY 13 hours ago
9Your question is about paying for repairs, but the body of the question is about who should call a professional. Those can be two very different things. – mhoran_psprep 12 hours ago
You didn't specify what this hard object did to the system? Did it just clog the toilet or does it have downstream effects such as flooding your neighbor's apartment below? – MonkeyZeus 5 hours ago
@mhoran_psprep I think it's pretty clear that OP is asking "should tenant pay a plumber out of pocket (for a plumbing repair that is needed because of tenants negligence) or let the landlord deal with it (and accept whatever consequences that may bring)?" – Z4-tier 5 hours ago
Likely, the landlord can get a better deal than you can. So even if you were charged 100%, you might end up spending less money than if you did it. And hiring someone yourself may end up with you getting billed a second time to actually fix it. – Azor Ahai -him- 4 hours ago
As a landlord, we would always prefer for you to call me whenever there is an issue. It is possible they might tell you to handle yourself, but they need to be in on the decision. Botched repairs can cause more headache than the original problem.
As to the specifics of who pays for repairs. It is usually spelled out in the lease.
2In other words: tenants won't call if they think you'll raise the rent if they call. – user253751 6 hours ago
7We can't raise the rent just for the heck of it. You have to do it at the end of a lease period. I'm not going to raise it very often on current tenants, maintenance issues or not. I can't speak for every landlord though. I WANT tenants to call me on maintenance issues. I'd be more likely to raise the rent on tenants that let problems fester from not reporting them. – JohnFx♦ 5 hours ago
In some places, "handle it yourself" isn't an option. – Azor Ahai -him- 4 hours ago
This is typically spelled out in the lease. Our leases say that
- tenant must call us (the landlords) if something needs to be repaired that we don't already know about.
- tenants are responsible for the costs associated with damage above and beyond normal wear-and-tear that is not covered by our insurance.
- repairs must be done by people we choose rather than people the tenant chooses, otherwise the tenant will not be reimbursed.
So far, every incident of plumbing damage that was caused by a tenant's accidental negligence has been fixable by us and hasn't resulted in any extra charges to the tenant. Fire damage has been covered by insurance. Our time is valued at US$50/hr, and if repairs ever get above $200 from an incident of accidental damage, we might consider a one-time charge to the tenant.
The third point attempts to preclude claims for non-existent repairs and repairs by acquaintances of the tenants that might be overpriced.
2I thought the third point would be about low-quality repairs, but apparently the world is worse than I thought. – Mark 4 hours ago
1@Mark It is. Better, too. – John Smith 2 hours ago
is it better for the tenant to take care of the plumber bill or call the landlord?
Depends. Tell me how you take care of the damage that you may have caused that are not part of your rented property (i.e. damage to the fall drain when you rent an appartment in the 6th floor). Also the landlord has a right for a professional repair - so "taking care yourself" may end up with an invoice from the landlord if you do it yourself and it is not done to professional standards.
Would this be good grounds for a rental raise in the future if calling the landlord?
No. Because the renter has to pay damage caused by abuse/gross neglect. To 100% on top of the rent. There is no damage left to justify a raise in rent. That said, not every country has sane laws, and if you are totally free to renegotiate rent, i.e. after a year, the landlord can do what he wants.