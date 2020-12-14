Why can't you get a loan against your IRA?

Because the law says so, that's why. Government gives you the benefit of deferring taxes, and the government takes away the ability to borrow from it.

(Congress and the President have -- in their infinite wisdom -- decided that paying for COVID-related expenses is the just about the only exception.)

Why, you ask, are IRAs treated differently from the 401(k)? Because the 401(k) is managed by your employer, so loan repayment is as guaranteed as guarantees can be.