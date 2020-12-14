I bought a home after the market crash in 2009 and I have quite a bit of equity in it now (100k). I still have 20 years until I retire and currently my main brokerage account is very high risk / high return. I'm entertaining a 10/15 HELOC at 3% to add more money to my current investment account but am assessing the risk before pulling the trigger.

From my research the worst bear market since the great depression (~34months) was the housing market crash in 2008 at ~25 months (down 45%) so as long as I am able to weather that length give or take 6-12 months I figured it's a pretty good bet.

To me a long bear market seems to be the biggest realistic risk. Does this thinking check out or am I missing other obvious likelihoods? Many thanks.