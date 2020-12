I recently shutdown my solo 401K Plan and solo Roth 401K plan. I have filled out form 5500ez but have not yet sent it in to the IRS. I understand there are very serious penalties for filing late. What about penalties for minor errors in the form. For example, if the date of the termination of the plan is off by a few days. Is that a big deal? I am also wondering what data the IRS and/or department of labor will use to check my form.

I live in the United States.

Bob