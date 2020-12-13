I am French citizen, US-resident and interested to know the option to get French medical insurance only applicable to France. https://www.crystal-finance.com/page/prevoyance-sante-expatrie says:
Pour continuer à bénéficier de tous les avantages d'une sécurité sociale « à la française » dans son pays d'expatriation et lors de ses déplacements en France et à l'Etranger, l'expatrié a le choix entre 2 solutions :
- Cotiser à la Caisse des Français de l'Etranger (CFE) et prendre en supplément une assurance complémentaire,
- Souscrire une assurance complète, dite au 1er EUR.
To continue to benefit from all the advantages of “French-style” social security in their country of expatriation and when traveling in France and abroad, the expatriate has the choice between 2 solutions:
- Contribute to the Caisse des Français de l'Etranger (CFE) and take additional insurance,
- Take out full insurance, known as the 1st EUR.
However these two solutions are designed for French citizens seeking medical insurance when traveling in France and abroad. In my case I only want medical insurance for France.
What are the options for a French citizen, US-resident to get French medical insurance only applicable to France?