I bought 400 shares of IPOB.U at $11.84/unit. Each unit can be split into 1 share + 1/3 warrant when the holder desires (after the stock and warrants start trading freely, but not before.)

I called my broker a few months later to split the units into stock (IPOB) and warrants (IPOB.WS) and I ended up with 400 shares and 133 warrants. However the broker (e-Trade) set the cost basis for these new shares post reorganization to $0, and left it up to me to calculate the appropriate basis.

Here are my questions: